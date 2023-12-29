Depot After Dark: Geno Smith On Steelers, Florio On Tomlin Contract, Pickett’s Rookie Tip

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 28.

Geno Smith On Steelers

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith offered his thoughts on facing the Steelers this weekend. He made sure to praise T.J. Watt, the defense as a whole, and Mike Tomlin’s long tenure as Pittsburgh’s head coach.

“Great EDGE guy,” Smith said on Watt via beat writer Bob Condotta. “A guy who has it all. Got the bull rush, got quicks on the edge, he’s really good at punching the ball out, causing havoc and turnovers for them. And also at batting balls at the line of scrimmage.”

Smith said it’s important to know where Watt’s at at all times and so he can’t impact the game. Watt had a sack/forced fumble on Smith in overtime of Pittsburgh’s 2021 win, setting up Chris Boswell’s game-winning kick.

“Mike Tomlin-coached team,” Smith went on. “A defense that plays hard. Gives you multiple looks…they lead the league in turnover differential. Plus-1o right now.”

Pittsburgh got back in the win column thanks to three takeaways in Saturday’s 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In their last matchup, the Steelers and Seahawks each had one takeaway.

Smith on the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/3ur3Ys856p — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 28, 2023

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Mike Florio On Tomlin’s Next Deal

After reporting Mike Tomlin would be back in Pittsburgh in 2024, likely with a new contract, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio expanded on what that deal will look like. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday via this Andrew Fillipponi tweet, Florio indicated Tomlin’s deal won’t reduce his power in any way and he’ll have the same control he has right now. At least, per the contract.

It’s not clear when a new deal could happen. Often, Tomlin’s extensions have come in the spring. His last one came in April of 2021.

.@ProFootballTalk expanded on his Saturday Mike Tomlin report on @937theFan. Describing it as “business as usual.” Steelers unbothered by recent struggles. Contract won’t include any relinquishing of power by Tomlin regarding his role in draft, free agency, coaching staff etc. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 27, 2023

Pickett’s Rookie Mistake

Over on Steelers.com, Patrick Peterson went around the locker room asking players about their biggest rookie mistakes. Words of wisdom they could impact to the current and future classes. For QB Kenny Pickett, getting all three meals in per day is the key.

“Last year I lost 13 pounds,” Pickett said.” I’d have breakfast, I wouldn’t eat until after practice. I ended up losing 13 pounds. And now I’m keeping my weight because I’m getting a meal in before practice. So, get your lunch in, boys.”

Funny enough, Peterson happened to talk to Pickett while he was sharing a meal with QB Mitch Trubisky. One thing that can be hard for players, especially young ones, is maintaining weight over the course of a season.