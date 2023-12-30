Depot After Dark: Browns ‘Pittsburgh Sucks’ Chant, Peter King Not Convinced By Pickens, Steelers Elimination Scenario

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 29.

Browns Fans Chant At Steelers

Despite having plenty to celebrate last night, Cleveland Browns fans took time to think about Pittsburgh. During their 37-20 victory over the New York Jets, clinching a playoff berth, the crowd broke out in a “Pittsburgh sucks!” chant. With their win, the Browns will finish ahead of the Steelers in the division for the first time since 1989.

Stay classy, Cleveland.

Browns fans chanting: "Pittsburgh Sucks" last night. Still living rent free in their heads. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/YNlVfc5Vm9 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 29, 2023

Peter King On Pickens

Despite George Pickens’ career game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NBC’s Peter King isn’t convinced everything is fixed with him. Appearing on Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio, King says Pickens’ problems still exist in big and concerning ways.

“This was never about George Pickens and how good a football player he was,” King said. “This is about George Pickens failing to give effort on play after play after play when he wasn’t the intended receiver…you better block, and you better give effort for your teammates. For much of the year, he hadn’t been doing that.”

King went on to say the team isn’t addressing “one of the key issues” about Pickens, referring to his inconsistent effort. You can listen to his full comments below. But there’s no question Pickens’ maturity arc can’t be defined by one game, good or bad. It’s a continual process.

Steelers’ Elimination Scenario

While a win will boost the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff odds, a loss will put them in serious danger of being eliminated from the postseason race. And not just heading into Week 18. While unlikely, there are scenarios in which the Steelers can be eliminated this weekend if they fall to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to nflplayoffscenarios.com., the Steelers can be eliminated if any of these events occur.

Will all of those scenarios play out? Doubtful. But it is possible. If so, the Steelers will play a rare meaningless game in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, aside from the “goal” of avoiding Mike Tomlin’s first losing season.