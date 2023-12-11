Depot After Dark: Browns Extend Safety, Chidi Iwuoma Feature, Coach Jaylen Warren

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 10.

Browns Extend Delpit

The Cleveland Browns have extended safety Grant Delpit’s contract, according to reporter Brad Stainbrook. A second round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s part of a top-tier Browns’ defense. Entering Week 14, Delpit ranked first on the team with 74 tackles while picking an interception and fumble recovery. In 2022, he picked off four passes.

🚨 #Browns and Grant Delpit have agreed to terms on a contract extension. https://t.co/m148j861TG — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) December 10, 2023

It’s reportedly a three-year extension worth $36 million.

Delpit is a core piece of the Browns’ excellent defense. Entering Sunday, they ranked 10th in points per game allowed while allowing the fewest first downs and passing yards in the NFL.



Iwuoma Featured

You just knew I had to include this. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko wrote a Sunday feature piece on former Steelers special team ace and current area scout Chidi Iwuoma. In town during this year’s Alumni Weekend, Iwuoma discusses his playing career and transition into scouting. Alongside his interview are quotes from former Steelers’ long snapper Mike Schneck and current GM Omar Khan.

Chidi Iwuoma was a Steeler for the keenest fans, but he still has an impact on the franchise as a scout https://t.co/r2A2S1uvaE #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ws8Eh7c18W — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 10, 2023

And if you missed it, I once made a video highlighting Iwuoma’s career. Did you know he once served as a starting cornerback opposite Nnamdi Asomugha? He did!

‘Coach’ Jaylen Warren

Despite the Steelers playing Thursday, RB Jaylen Warren was still on a football field this weekend. He helped coach up Pittsburgh’s Girls Flag Football Jamboree held on Saturday.

Highlighted by the team in an Instagram post, you can see Warren teaching ball security while breaking down the huddle at the end. A great way to get involved as girl’s flag football has exploded in popularity in recent years with heavy involvement from the Steelers’ organization.

Warren is enjoying a breakout 2023 season, a key cog in Pittsburgh’s running game. On the season, he’s rushed for 612 yards and three touchdowns while averaging an excellent 5.6 yards per carry.