Colts Week 15 Tuesday Estimated Injury Report: RB Jonathan Taylor Doesn’t Practice, Has ‘Chance’ To Play Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury report ahead of Saturday’s Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is an estimated practice report as the Colts only held a walk-through today.

With today's walk-through, Tuesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/g7XhrL0pES — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 12, 2023

Only two players, including star RB Jonathan Taylor, failed to practice. Taylor is dealing with a thumb injury that required surgery. T Braden Smith also did not practice with a knee injury. Again, this was a walk-through, but the Colts estimated that CB Jaylon Jones was limited in practice with an ankle injury.

Practicing in full were CB JuJu Brents (quad), DT DeForest Buckner (knee), TE Will Mallory (rib), and LB E.J. Speed (knee).

Speaking with reporters earlier in the day, head coach Shane Steichen indicated that Brents, Smith, and Taylor all “have a chance” to play this weekend. Taylor is the most notable name, out the last two weeks due to a thumb injury. If he can’t go, RB Zack Moss will continue to be the team’s bell cow in his place.

Smith has started eight games this season but was injured in the team’s Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans. He’s battled injuries throughout the year.

Buckner has been one of the NFL’s best interior players the last several years, a two-time Pro Bowler with 5.5 sacks on the year. Speed missed last week’s game against the Bengals but is expected to play this week. He’s started seven games and racked up 55 tackles on the year. Mallory, a rookie, has caught 13 passes across eight games.

The Colts and Steelers kick off Saturday Dec. 16 at 4:30 PM/EST.