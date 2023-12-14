Colts Rule Out Two Starters For Steelers Game

The Indianapolis Colts will be without two offensive starters when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday afternoon. Per the Indy Star’s Nate Atkins, the team ruled out OT Braden Smith and star RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 15.

The Colts have ruled out RT Braden Smith (knee) and RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) for Saturday. JuJu Brents will play for the first time since Week 7. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 14, 2023

Taylor will miss his third game due to a thumb injury. Smith will miss another game due to a knee injury he suffered early in the team’s Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Despite head coach Shane Steichen telling reporters early in the week that Taylor had a “chance” to play, the expectation has been that he was unlikely to suit up. Without him, the team will stick with RB Zack Moss, who is having a fine season and functioning as the team’s workhorse back. Still, he’s not as explosive or talented as Taylor and the Colts’ offense isn’t complete if he’s not in the lineup. In last year’s game against the Steelers, Taylor ran for 86 yards and a score in a 24-17 Steelers win.

Smith is regarded as a quality run blocker at right tackle. Last week, he was replaced by rookie Blake Freelandm who figures to again step into the starting lineup against the Steelers. It’ll make for another rookie right tackle T.J. Watt will face this season. Last night, Watt officially cleared concussion protocol, confirming he will suit up this weekend.

As Atkins’ tweet also notes, Colts rookie CB JuJu Brents will play for the first time since Week 7. Long and athletic out of Kansas State, he broke up three passes and picked off another in five games this year before going down with an injury. The Colts are also expected to get back LB E.J. Speed, who has nine tackles for a loss on the season.

The Colts and Steelers will release their final injury reports later today. The two teams will kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST. This is a critical game for both sides, each holding 7-6 records as they make a final push for the playoffs.