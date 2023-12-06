Chris Simms: Mitch Trubisky Might Bring ‘More Of A Playmaking Aspect’ To Steelers’ Offense

In the midst of the AFC playoff race, the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing what a handful of teams in the loaded AFC are doing at this point in the season: turning to a backup quarterback due to injury.

After seeing quarterback Kenny Pickett go down with an ankle injury Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals that ultimately required surgery, the Steelers are calling upon backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky for at least Week 14 against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium.

Pickett’s absence could be as long as four weeks, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, meaning Pickett could return for the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

That might be rather concerning on the surface for the Steelers, but for former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms, the switch from Pickett to Trubisky might not be all that much of a difference.

“The physical ability he [Trubisky] has is every bit as good as Kenny Pickett, if not better. If they lined up in a race, I’m taking Mitchell Trubisky. If you go, who’s got a stronger arm? I’m taking Mitchell Trubisky…So we’ll see if he can kind of start this or keep this new mantra of throw the ball down the field on a consistent basis going here,” Simms said of Trubisky as the starting quarterback down the stretch run.

There is no denying Trubisky has all the physical tools, from his mobility and overall athleticism to his arm strength and accuracy. The problem has always been with his consistency and the decision-making.

That consistency and decision-making will be put to the test again starting Thursday against a great Patriots defense.

Trubisky stated Tuesday that he is going to be aggressive because the Steelers need to score points, so that means the Steelers will be taking shots down the field. Interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner added that they’ll call more shot plays because that plays more to Trubisky’s strengths.

For Simms, that might be a good thing for a Steelers’ offense that has had its issues.

“I certainly don’t look at it and go, ‘Man, Pittsburgh’s offense, it’s gonna be even worse now with Mitchell Trubisky,'” Simms added. “There’s a part of me that knows Mitchell Trubisky might bring a little bit of a more of a playmaking aspect to this offense that could give it a spark as long as he doesn’t do some reckless, stupid stuff, which quarterbacks who haven’t played all season tend to do at times.”

Doing some reckless things with the football has been an issue with Trubisky, especially when coming off the bench cold.

He had a critical interception in the Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in relief of the injured Pickett. At the time, the Steelers were down a score and had a real opportunity. It disappeared in the blink of an eye with Trubisky’s interception. The same thing happened last season against the Baltimore Ravens.

Trubisky came in and played well overall but had three crucial interceptions — two deep in Baltimore territory — in a 16-14 loss. Good news though with Trubisky is that when he had to start in relief of Pickett last season on the road in Carolina, he took care of the football and played well. He can do it, but he will add some playmaking ability to the offense too.

He just has to pick and choose his spots.