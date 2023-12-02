Cardinals WR Zach Pascal To Miss Steelers Game After Birth Of Child

Arizona Cardinals WR Zach Pascal missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to personal reasons and was listed as questionable. We now know those personal reasons were due to the upcoming birth of his child, who was born on Saturday. Pascal was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers following his child’s birth. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reported the news.

WR Zach Pascal has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game, after the birth of his child on Saturday. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 2, 2023

With Pascal ruled out, that means the Cardinals will be down at least two receivers, as WR Michael Wilson has also been ruled out with a shoulder injury. WR Marquise Brown did not practice all week with a heel issue, so it’s unknown whether or not he’ll be able to suit up Sunday. However, given his questionable designation despite not practicing all week, it seems as if he may be able to play against Pittsburgh.

Pascal’s played a very limited role for Arizona this season, with just four catches for 19 yards in 10 games. The former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts wideout is in his first season with Arizona. He spent the first four of his career with Indianapolis before signing with the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season, but he wasn’t as productive as he was in Indianapolis (150 catches in four season), pulling in just 15 receptions for 150 yards during his time in Philly. He had his lone touchdown with the Eagles against the Steelers last season, pulling in a 34-yard touchdown from QB Jalen Hurts.

Hopefully Pascal, his wife and newborn are happy and healthy and can enjoy some time together this weekend while the Cardinals travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. Pascal tweeted out the news of the child’s birth earlier today.