Cardinals Elevate Two Players Ahead Of Matchup With Steelers

The Arizona Cardinals have elevated DT Phil Hoskins and CB Divaad Wilson to their active/inactive roster ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reported the news.

Hoskins is a player the Steelers had interest in earlier this season, working him out alongside eight others. One of those eight, LB Kyron Johnson, will make his Steelers debut tomorrow after the team elevated him earlier today. He’s played in the last two games for the Cardinals this season, registering five total tackles in losses against the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans. He’s also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs, and has eight games of NFL experience with Carolina. He’ll look to clog the middle of the defense with his 6044, 313-pound frame.

With Arizona being down at least two cornerbacks for tomorrow’s matchup, the team is adding to the position by elevating Wilson. A rookie who began his career at Georgia before transferring to UCF, Wilson was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. He was released by the Jags ahead of final roster cuts, but latched on with Arizona on September 4, and he’s been on their practice squad ever since.

He made his NFL debut in Arizona’s Week 12 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, recording one tackle. Arizona also signed WR Dan Chisena to their active roster in addition to their two elevations, so there will be a lot of unfamiliar faces in the Arizona locker room and on the field for the Cardinals against the Steelers tomorrow.