Cameron Heyward Ties James Harrison For Second In Sacks In Steelers’ History

A great career continues for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

With a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe in the third quarter Thursday night, the star defensive lineman moved into a tie for second place in Steelers’ history in sacks. Heward now has 80.5, tying former outside linebacker James Harrison.

Heyward’s 80.5 sacks are the most in franchise history from a defensive lineman.

Heyward was able to get a great rush up the middle on a key third down, bringing down Zappe for a crucial sack, moving into a tie with Harrison.

Earlier this season, teammate T.J. Watt surpassed Harrison with a sack of Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson in Week Two. Now, Heyward is in a tie with Harrison and has a chance to move into second all-time on his own.

Heyward has had some struggles this season, missing six games with a groin injury that ultimately required surgery. He’s starting to get on a roll since returning.

Leading up to Thursday night against the Patriots, Heyward had six pressures in the last three games. He’s also been a huge piece to the run defense for the Steelers, which has improved greatly since he returned to the lineup. But the sacks were missing from Heyward. Now though, he’s getting going in that area of the game, too, highlighted by his sack Thursday night of Zappe.

Just another statistical achievement in a Hall of Fame career. Here’s to many more.