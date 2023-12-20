Cameron Heyward Questions Why Sacks Are Only Metric Used To Judge Defensive Linemen

When it comes to defense in today’s NFL, how good or bad a player is on the field is seemingly boiled down to a certain statistical category.

For defensive backs, it’s interceptions. For linebackers, it revolves around tackles and tackles for loss.

Defensive linemen and edge rushers? It all comes down to sacks. Nothing else.

That irks Pittsburgh Steelers’ star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Appearing on the “Off The Edge” podcast with New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan, Heyward spoke against the fact that defensive linemen and pass rushers are seemingly only judged by their sack numbers, rather than being a complete player, which is something he prides himself on being.

“Cam, let’s talk about it. Why do we only look at sacks? Why are we not looking at being a complete player?” Heyward asked Jordan, according to audio via the show’s podcast page. “When did we start saying that? ‘Oh, you get sacks. That’s enough.’ You have to be a complete player to really be recognized.

“And I think it’s flashy to talk about sacks, but bro, you gotta have a complete game.”

Sacks are a big thing, especially in Pittsburgh. But it’s not the be-all, end-all when it comes to being a great, complete player, much like Heyward said.

There is more to the game than just sacking the quarterback. How do you play the run? Are you fundamentally sound in all aspects? When you aren’t getting home to the quarterback, how are you disrupting the game?

It all matters, not just some numbers in a key statistical category.

Sacks aren’t a fair way to judge a player, especially in today’s passing league. There are more opportunities to sack the quarterback in today’s game compared to previous eras after the sack became an official stat in 1982. It’s flashy to bring down the quarterback and celebrate, no doubt. But there’s more to the game than that, which is what Heyward hits back on.

Granted, it helps Heyward have that stance when he has 80.5 career sacks, sits second all-time in Steelers history behind teammate T.J. Watt, and has had at least 8.0 sacks in five of the last six seasons. But it’s also an argument he can use when calling T.J. Watt the best in the world.

Even when Watt isn’t getting after the quarterback and recording sacks, he still impacts the game. He’s a sound run-defender and can drop into coverage. He completely changes an offense’s plan of attack, too, based on the attention he generates.

That’s what Heyward means about being a complete player. He’s one himself, with 121 tackles for loss and two interceptions in his career, not to mention eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He’s been a force throughout his career in all facets of the game. That’s what makes a complete player, not just being able to get to the quarterback and racking up sacks.

That said, maybe Heyward’s frustrations with judging based on sacks should be directed more toward the fantasy football community, which awards points based on sacks, both for defenses and for individual players. Just a thought.