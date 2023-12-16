Ben Roethlisberger Claps Back At National Media For Criticizing Him

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger became a hot topic in the national media this past week due to his comments about the Steeler Way seemingly being absent from this team based on the product that we’ve seen on the field this season. Roethlisberger questioned the leadership in the locker room as well as the coaching staff holding players accountable after Pittsburgh suffered two straight losses to the Cardinals and the Patriots, both of whom had been eliminated from playoff contention with the Steelers were attempting to stay in the playoff race.
Several members of the media, including Stephen A. Smith blasted Roethlisberger for his comments, stating that he deserves to shoulder some of the blame for Pittsburgh’s downfall regarding the changing of the guard and the culture in the locker room, particularly on offense. Speaking on the live stream of his podcast Footbahlin on Saturday, Roethlisberger attempted to explain himself and his comments from the previous week, stating that the media is honing in on a particular aspect without looking more broadly at what he said.
“I think the frustrating part when the national media and people pick it up is I wish that they would listen to the whole show so they can get some context,” Roethlisberger said on Footbahlin, which aired on Channel Seven’s YouTube channel. “But even understand that don’t just take a headline and run with that. Because again, I just asked a question…and then some national media getting on me talking about how it’s my fault. I should have helped pass it on. Well, I am very positive that in that episode I said I had Cam [Heyward] and Vince [Williams] over to explain to them about the music in the locker room.”
Roethlisberger said in his comments of the team losing the Steeler Way that even some of the players currently on the team are saying the same thing he said. He referred to S Minkah Fitzpatrick’s comments about some players on the team wanting to wear the Black and Gold, but not be willing to toil for the results. The fact that people accuse Roethlisberger for the current state of the leadership/culture in Pittsburgh and their downward spiral may carry some weight. But ultimately they must realize that along with Roethlisberger, there was a mass exodus of leadership on the offensive side of the ball the year prior to and with Roethlisberger’s retirement, seeing very little holdover on that side of the football from when he was under center.
Roethlisberger mentioned that it hasn’t just been him saying that this team isn’t the same those in years past.
“Troy Polamalu said it’s changed,” Roethlisberger said. “Ryan Clark has said it’s changed. Brett Keisel. Chris Hoke this week on the radio. There are a lot of people who have said things have changed, but yet I’m the one who gets really really…they’ve kind of pounded me for it.”
Plenty of other former Steelers have questioned the culture and leadership of this Steelers team, especially on the offensive side of the football. Clark has spoken about the topic nearly every week this season, stating that he loves head coach Mike Tomlin, but that he as well as the true leaders of this team must to a better job of holding the team to a higher standard. Still, the crown weighs heavy on the one who wears it, and with Roethlisberger being the team’s franchise quarterback for nearly two decades and having won two Super Bowls, his words will carry more weight and attract more attention from the national media.
Roethlisberger also referenced former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, who called him out for his statement, stating that he needs to be around the facility more to make proper judgement versus just attending one game and judging the team off that one performance.
“There was an ex-coach who I respect greatly who came on the Pat McAfee show who disagreed with me wholeheartedly,” Roethlisberger said. “Excuse me, he didn’t disagree with what I said, but disagreed with how I said it or something? It just didn’t make any sense to me. I was like ‘C’mon coach, you’re better than that, don’t do that.’”
It’s been a long week for Roethlisberger, who ultimately will be unaffected by this as he is no longer with the team but still has great relationships with Tomlin as well as numerous players on the team he played with. That including RB Najee Harris, who said Roethlisberger may be right as well, as well as Heyward, who said he’s entitled to his opinion, but that he respectfully disagrees.
Regardless, there is some truth to Roethlisberger’s words. This Steelers team isn’t playing like Steelers teams of the past with the leadership in the locker room as well as by Tomlin and the coaching staff being questioned as well. Ultimately, this team controls the narrative that the rest of the national media and the general public has for it. That starts by turning this ship around and playing some winning football these last four games of the regular season.