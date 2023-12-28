Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

Happy New Year, Alex!

Is there a chance Jaylen Warren’s success (at the very least) makes Pittsburgh reexamine how they approach UDFA’s? Easy for me to say, it’s not my money, but being cheap in this aspect of things seems like throwing away a bunch of lottery tickets with decent odds. Warren has been like winning a million on a $2 scratch-off.

Alex: Same to you, Brian! I don’t think so. It has been awhile but Pittsburgh has a history and culture around finding UDFAs, diamonds in the rough. Warren isn’t a unique case in that long-view of the team history.

If anything, the fact they’ve really only found Warren as their lone gem the last decade or so (B.J. Finney probably the most recent example before that) should compel them to go the other way and come off their model. Because they’ve struck out a lot even from a basic “did your UDFAs make it to camp or land on the practice squad” view regardless of if they had Sunday success or not. Eventually, they’ll realize they’re at such a disadvantage they will switch. But I don’t know when that time will come. I don’t see it happening soon so I don’t see Warren as being the catalyst for change, especially seeing Khan didn’t change the model after his first draft.

NickRVA: Happy Holidays Alex, I’m going to preface this by saying I just read the article about Pagano’s take on the Rudolph/Pickett situation. I know as a team your QBs and WRs often have some of the strongest personalities and are most reactive, but at what point do you put your foot down and do what’s best for the team, even if Pickett is “pissed”? He’s never once put up the numbers that Rudolph did. He did play better with the tag team OC situation, but still didn’t score. Plus if his mobility is even slightly reduced he could be a sitting duck behind our OTs.

Alex: Same to you. And definitely, that really comes first. What gives you the best chance to win now. But there are always consequences that come with that. Rudolph had a great game but Pickett was supposed to be the franchise guy. Rudolph isn’t. But you’re going to have to deal with a QB like Pickett who, to his credit, wants to compete, and knows he’s healthy enough to play. And if he isn’t, it’s going to feel like he’s been benched. That matters more than the national media perception and conversation.

So Rudolph may be the right decision. But there is a long-term consequence to deal with after this game is done. And it’ll beg the question – who is the future of this team? Does Pickett have faith that the coaches think he’s the guy? And vice versa.