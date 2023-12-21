Article

Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Posted on

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini: 

Merry Christmas, Alex!

‘Ask Alex’ Trivia Edition:

Since the beginning of the 2021 regular season (including playoffs) I have come up with a total of (227) games that have ended with a 15+ point margin of victory.

Which two teams have the most? (take a stab at how many these (2) have combined)
Which two teams have the least? (take a stab at how many these (2) have combined)

Answer will be provided in comments after you guess.

Alex: Hmm…good questions. I know the Steelers certainly aren’t the most.

For the most, I will say: Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs will like one of them but I think they end up playing some closer games than people expect. The Bills run hot and cold but when they’re on, they’re rolling. And I’ll guess they have a combined 22 of them. Just a total guess.

As for the least, I will guess the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. I know Minnesota might sound strange but I know they’re like Pittsburgh. Only play close games, had a negative PD despite 13 wins a year ago. And I’ll guess combined they have four such wins.

How close did I get?

PensRock: Thinking of a position group that does not need attention in the off season. Would you say it is TE and K and that is it?

Alex: And long snapper, ha? Kuntz has been better this year than last. But yeah, it’s a pretty short list. Running back is good at the top but still could use a number three. If they bring Markus Golden back, then OLB is pretty much set with the same four that’s there right now.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!