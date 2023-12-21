Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

Merry Christmas, Alex!

‘Ask Alex’ Trivia Edition:

Since the beginning of the 2021 regular season (including playoffs) I have come up with a total of (227) games that have ended with a 15+ point margin of victory.

Which two teams have the most? (take a stab at how many these (2) have combined)

Which two teams have the least? (take a stab at how many these (2) have combined)

Answer will be provided in comments after you guess.

Alex: Hmm…good questions. I know the Steelers certainly aren’t the most.

For the most, I will say: Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs will like one of them but I think they end up playing some closer games than people expect. The Bills run hot and cold but when they’re on, they’re rolling. And I’ll guess they have a combined 22 of them. Just a total guess.

As for the least, I will guess the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. I know Minnesota might sound strange but I know they’re like Pittsburgh. Only play close games, had a negative PD despite 13 wins a year ago. And I’ll guess combined they have four such wins.

How close did I get?

PensRock: Thinking of a position group that does not need attention in the off season. Would you say it is TE and K and that is it?

Alex: And long snapper, ha? Kuntz has been better this year than last. But yeah, it’s a pretty short list. Running back is good at the top but still could use a number three. If they bring Markus Golden back, then OLB is pretty much set with the same four that’s there right now.