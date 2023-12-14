Alex Highsmith Cleared From Concussion Protocol, Steelers Announce

After entering the NFL’s concussion protocol last Friday following the loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has exited it ahead of the Week 15 matchup on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. The news was tweeted by team spokesman Burt Lauten.

#Steelers LB Alex Highsmith has now been cleared by an independent neurological consultant and is no longer in the concussion protocol. His game status designation (originally listed as questionable) has changed and is expected to play on Saturday vs. the #Colts. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 14, 2023

Though he had been given a questionable game status on the Steelers’ final injury report of the week, Lauten tweeted that Highsmith’s status has changed, and he is expected to play.

Highsmith is the second Steeler to clear concussion protocol this week, joining fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who cleared protocol Wednesday evening. Watt was cleared by an independent neurological consultant after practicing in full on Wednesday.

Highsmith was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and then also cleared protocol.

He exited the Thursday night loss to the Patriots after suffering a neck injury in the second quarter. Highsmith did not return to the game and was ruled out with a neck injury. The next day, he entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms.

Prior to his full practice Thursday, Highsmith was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, still working back from the neck injury and making his way through the five-step concussion protocol.

His return to the lineup is a big boost for the Steelers. They are staring down a must-win game Saturday against the Colts, who are also in a must-win scenario. The two 7-6 teams take on each other with much at stake in the AFC playoff picture.