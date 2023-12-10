AFC North Week 14 Recap: Browns Win Keeps Steelers In Third Place

As the Pittsburgh Steelers sat at home this weekend and watch the rest of Week 14 take place, the team didn’t get the divisional help they were looking for. Let’s recap what went down around the AFC North today.

But first, the division’s updated standings.

AFC North Standings Post-Week 14

1. Baltimore Ravens: 10-3

2. Cleveland Browns: 8-5

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-6

4. Cincinnati Bengals: 7-6

Rams at Ravens

Ravens win 37-31 (in overtime)

A competitive and high-scoring first half, the Los Angeles Rams went into the break with a 20-17 lead. Baltimore found the end zone first, hitting a wide-open TE Isaiah Likely for a 54-yard score late in the first quarter. Over the next three drives, each team would find the end zone. QB Matthew Stafford hit WR Cooper Kupp for a 6-yard strike against the blitz, QB Lamar Jackson hit WR Odell Beckham Jr. on a double-move for a 46-yard score, and Stafford hit TE Davis Allen for a 17-yard touchdown with five minutes left in the half.

After that scoring flurry, the Rams led 17-14. Both teams tacked on field goals before intermission, Los Angeles holding a 20-17 lead.

After Justin Tucker tied the game at 20 early in the third quarter, an unexpected snap to Jackson skidded past him and rolled into the end zone, Jackson punting the ball out of the end zone for a safety, giving the Rams a 22-20 advantage.

Tucker nailed another field goal to put Baltimore back on top 23-22 but the Rams took the lead with under five minutes to play, Stafford making tough throws and WR Puke Nacua making great catches before WR Demarcus Robinson scored from 5-yards away to go up 28-23 (the two-point try failed).

Back came the Ravens. Jackson moved his offense 75 yards down the field, hitting rookie WR Zay Flowers for a go-ahead score with 1:16 left. The two-point conversion was good, also to Flowers, putting Baltimore ahead 31-28. Stafford hit WR Cooper Kupp on the ensuing drive with kicker Lucas Havrisik tying the game with 10 seconds left.

After trading overtime punts, Ravens WR Tylan Wallace returned the Rams kick back 76 yards down the left sideline for the game-winning score.

Tylan Wallace takes it all the way for a walk-off punt return TD! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VWBqUd82VN — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023

Jaguars at Browns

Browns win 31-27

The Browns turned to veteran QB Joe Flacco to make his second Cleveland start over rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Despite an ankle sprain suffered just six days ago, Trevor Lawrence started for the Jaguars but he faced heavy resistance from a tough Browns’ defense. In the first half, he completed just half his passes and threw a pair of picks as Cleveland led 14-7 at the break, Flacco twice connecting with TE David Njoku for scores.

The two sides swapped third quarter touchdowns. Cleveland seemed to take control of the game after RB Kareem Hunt scored from 4-yards out following a Jaguars’ fumble. But the Browns returned the favor as Joe Flacco was sacked and lost the football, recovered by the Jags at Cleveland’s 25. RB Travis Etienne took a direct snap for a score, initially ruled short before Jacksonville successfully challenged and overturned the call.

But Flacco threw his third touchdown of the day, hitting second-year WR David Bell for a 41-yard score, providing extra insurance that would prove to be needed. It was a gutsy 4th and 3 decision by head coach Kevin Stefanski but paid off in a big way.

David Bell's first NFL touchdown couldn't have come at a better time#JAXvsCLE on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/dDjHo744d1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2023

The Jaguars rallied and got within seven but but Jacksonville went for it on 4th and 3 from their own 38 with 3:34 remaining. Lawrence’s pass fell incomplete and the Jags turned the ball over on downs. Cleveland failed to move the ball much but kicker Dustin Hopkins hit from 55-yards away to again go up two scores, 31-21. Again, Lawrence moved into scoring range, hitting TE Evan Engram for a short-score. Curiously, Jacksonville went and failed the two-point conversion, keeping it a touchdown game 31-27. But the onside kick failed, the Browns recovered, and Flacco kneeled the ball out.

With the win, the Browns move to 8-5 and now have a clear hold of second place in the AFC North ahead of Pittsburgh.

Colts at Bengals

Bengals win 34-14

Tied at 14 at the half, the Bengals may have found an emerging player in speedy RB Chase Brown, who took a screen and went 54-yars to get the scoring going. After falling behind 14-0, the Colts used a 17-play drive that ended in a 4th and goal touchdown, QB Gardner Minshew hitting TE Mo-Allie Cox for a 2-yard score. Bengals QB Jake Browning helped produce the next Colts’ points, throwing a pass into tight coverage that was picked and returned for a score by Colts LB Ronnie Harrison, the former safety making the conversion to a new position. The game was tied 14-14 at half.

But Browning and company bounced back early in the third quarter, finding rising TE Tanner Hudson for an 11-yard score on the opening drive of the third quarter. Cincinnati pulled away from there, Browning sneaking over the goal line to make 28-14 before kicker Evan McPherson tacked on a field goal to extend their lead, 31-14.

Mixon shoves Browning in for the TD! pic.twitter.com/dcCzxMdkZQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 10, 2023

Browning gave fans a brief scare after leaving the game holding his hand but he only suffered a muscle cramp and quickly replaced backup A.J. McCarron. McPherson added a late field goal to make things 34-14. Browning followed up his excellent Monday performance going 18-of-24 for 275 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick.

With the win, the Bengals move to 7-6 and remain in the Wild Card hunt, though their 0-4 AFC North record will continue to be an obstacle. It’ll make for a critical rematch against Pittsburgh in Week 16. The Colts fall to 7-6 with the loss, a good thing for Pittsburgh competing with Indianapolis for a Wild Card berth.

Finally, it’s worth noting Minshew took a hard shot in the first half and seemed to stumble as he he rose to his feet. He was not checked for a concussion but considering what happened to T.J. Watt, entering protocol one day after the game, Minshew’s status is worth keeping an eye on ahead of Saturday’s game against the Colts.