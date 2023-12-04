AFC North Week 13 Recap: Ravens Add To AFC North Lead Despite Idle Week, Browns Fall To Rams

The Baltimore Ravens have added to their AFC North lead after Sunday’s games, and they did all that from the comforts of their own home.

On a bye in Week 13, the Ravens added some breathing room in the AFC North thanks to losses from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals play Monday night on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars to close Week 13.

Baltimore, which beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 in Week 12 before to improve to 9-3 before entering its bye, returns to action in Week 14 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s how the AFC North standings look with the Bengals still waiting to play Monday night.

Baltimore Ravens (9-3, 3-2 division) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5, 3-1 division) Cleveland Browns (7-5, 3-2 division) Cincinnati Bengals (5-6, 0-4 division)

Again, the Bengals still have to play Monday night, but that’s how things will look coming out of Monday night’s game one way or the other, too.

Los Angeles Rams 36, Cleveland Browns 19

Making his first start as a member of the Cleveland Browns after coming off of the couch a few weeks ago, Joe Flacco certainly looked the part for Cleveland. The Browns’ defense didn’t have many answers for Los Angeles though, resulting in a 36-19 loss on the road, giving up 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to allow the Rams to run away with it.

Cleveland jumped out to an early lead as Flacco started his Browns tenure red-hot. He completed 4-of-5 passes on the first drive of the game for 65 yards and a touchdown, finding running back Jerome Ford for a 24-yard score.

Of course. Joe Flacco throws a TD t Jerome Ford on his first possession. Flacco was 4/5 for 65 yards with the TD. #elitepic.twitter.com/4DeoY03sdt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 3, 2023

The Rams answered with two scoring drives as kicker Lucas Havrisik hit a 44-yard field goal, and then quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with rookie receiver Puka Nacua for a 70-yard touchdown, giving them a 10-7 lead after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter, Cleveland’s Dustin Hopkins connected on a 40-yard field goal to tie the game up at 10 after Flacco connected with wide receiver Elijah Moore on a 42-yard strike down the sideline. But the lead was short-lived as Havrisik connected on a 28-yard field goal to give the Rams a 13-10 lead at the half.

Coming out of halftime, the Browns tied the game at 13 after a 15-play, 74-yard drive. Flacco connected with tight end David Njoku on a 26-yard pass and later hit Moore for 18 yards and 22 yards, setting up Hopkins’ 24-yard field goal.

The Rams struck back quickly as Stafford hit DeMarcus Robinson for a 7-yard touchdown, giving Los Angeles a 20-13 lead.

Cleveland answered with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to tight end Harrison Bryant, but Hopkins missed the PAT, making it a 20-19 game.

That was it for the Browns as the Rams ran away with the game in the fourth quarter. Flacco was picked off by former Browns safety John Johnson III, and five plays later Stafford hit wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 3-yard touchdown. Then, the Browns turned the ball over on downs, leading to a 1-yard rushing touchdown from running back Kyren Williams.

Late in the game the Rams added a safety, sacking Flacco in the end zone as defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Aaron Donald got to the veteran quarterback, ending the game.

Flacco, in his first start with the Browns, completed 23-of-44 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Kareem Hunt led the Browns with 12 carries for 48 yards, while Moore led the Browns with four receptions for 83 yards.

For Los Angeles, Stafford completed 22-of-37 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Williams rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and Nacua led the Rams with four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland falls to 7-5 on the season and will host the Jaguars in Week 14 at 1 p.m.