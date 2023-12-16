2023 Week 15 Steelers Vs. Colts Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trailing the Indianapolis Colts 14-13 at halftime. The Steelers scored two touchdowns, but Chris Boswell missed an extra point. The Colts managed a late touchdown powered by a deep pass interference call on Joey Porter Jr. to take the lead.

The Colts get the ball back to start the second half, so the Steelers find themselves in a precarious situation after leading 13-0 at one point in the game.

Steelers season is basically on the line in the second half. They gotta play like it. Offense has to be more physical. Whole team has to dial in. This game means more than any they've played this year. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 16, 2023

START OF SECOND HALF:

The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, Tyler Goodson up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Joey Porter Jr. tackled the catch to limit Goodson’s gain to 3. 3rd and 2. Gardner Minshew incomplete to D.J. Montgomery. Mykal Walker hit him to know the ball loose. The punt went 57 yards, out of bounds at the Steelers’ 10-yard line.

1st and 10, Najee Harris fought for extra yards and fumbled. The refs called it down by contact, but Shane Steichen is challenging.

It was ruled a fumble after review. Gardner Minshew complete to Mo Alie-Cox for 18 yards and a touchdown. The inside linebacker injuries have rendered the Steelers useless against tight ends. 21-13 Colts.

1st and 10, Trubisky complete to Pat Freiermuth for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Jaylen Warren around left end for no gain. 3rd and 5, Trubisky was sacked for a 7-yard loss. Pressley Harvin III’s punt went 41 yards and returned to the 49 yard-line.

1st and 10, Goodson around right end for 31 yards. S Trenton Thompson shaken up on the play. The Steelers have a safety crisis on their hands. They are down their top three coming into the game.

1st and 10, Minshew complete to Alie-Cox for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Alie-Cox dropped another touchdown pass. 3rd and 7, complete to Granson for 6 yards. 4th and 1 from the 2-yard line, and the field goal is good. 24-13 Colts.

#Steelers S Trenton Thompson suffered a stinger and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 16, 2023

The kickoff resulted in a touchback. 1st and 10, Trubisky complete to Warren, but holding erases the play. 1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 9 yards. 2nd and 11, a holding call erased the 7-yard gain by Warren. 2nd and 21, Warren up the middle for 1 yard. 3rd and 20, Trubisky stepped up and found Diontae Johnson for 26 yards.

1st and 10, Harris off right tackle for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Trubisky complete to Pickens for 17 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 4 yards. Colts’ DT Eric Johnson II was injured on the play. 2nd and 6, Harris up the middle for 2. 3rd and 4, incomplete to Heyward and nearly intercepted. Dan Moore Jr. was called for holding and they accepted. 3rd and 14, now out of field goal range, a deep pass to Pickens, but well out of play. Tomlin opted to punt. Harvin’s punt went 22 yards and was fair caught at the 17-yard line.

1st and 10, Sermon up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Sermon around left end for 5 yards. 3rd and 1, Sermon gained 9 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Sermon up the middle for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Sermon off left end for 1 yard.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 24-13 COLTS

3rd and 2, Sermon up the middle for 19 yards.

1st and 10, Goodson up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Goodson off right tackle for 10 yards.

1st and 10, Sermon tackled for a 1-yard loss by Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. 2nd and 11, Sermon up the middle for 6 yards. 3rd and 5, Sermon up the middle for 5 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Sermon up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Goodson off left tackle for 2 yards. 3rd and 6, Minshew incomplete to Pierce. The field goal is good. 27-13 Colts.