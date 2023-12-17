Mitch Trubisky Benched, Mason Rudolph Steelers New Starting QB

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky has been benched. And Mason Rudolph has entered the game.

With the Steelers’ playoff chances fading away, down 27-13 late in the fourth quarter, Mike Tomlin finally pulled the plug on Trubisky, turning to Rudolph in what’s essentially garbage time, even if it’s still a two-possession game after the Colts missed a field goal.

Trubisky and the Steelers’ offense have done nothing in the second half, shutout in the third and fourth quarters to this point. Aside from an early touchdown, the offense hasn’t effectively moved the football. Their other touchdown came after a Connor Heyward blocked punt put the ball at the half-yard line, leading to a short touchdown from Trubisky to WR Diontae Johnson.

Beyond that, Trubisky played an ugly game. His accuracy was poor, and he was picked twice, including the final nail in the game. On 1st and 10, Trubisky airmailed a wide open WR George Pickens and was picked off by S Julian Blackmon.

Calls for Rudolph to play began last week during the New England Patriots game. Mike Tomlin did not make a change and was adamant during his Monday press conference that the team wasn’t opening up competition. Now, Rudolph is seeing action.

This is Rudolph’s first regular-season action since appearing in mop-up duty in Week 16 of the 2021 season, finishing out a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, he’s served as the team’s No. 3 quarterback for the last two seasons, only dressing for active duty when an injury moved him into No. 2 status.

QB Kenny Pickett reportedly has a chance to return next Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, though a Week 17 return is more likely. If Pickett can’t play next weekend, we’ll see if the team goes to Rudolph. With the Steelers’ season practically over, there’s no good reason to stick with Trubisky.