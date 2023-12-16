2023 Week 15 Steelers Vs. Colts Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Twitter/X is having issues with embedded tweets. Because of this, all of the video highlights and updates in this thread will not display properly.

Welcome to the Steelers Depot game thread. If you have never joined, be sure to refresh this page throughout the game for live updates, video highlights, injury updates, and more. Also, check out the comment section at the bottom of the page where fans gather each week to discuss the game in real-time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road today to play the Indianapolis Colts for what is essentially a playoff game for both teams. If the Steelers win, they will have just under a 50 percent chance of making the playoffs. With a loss, just under 10 percent. The Colts are in a similar position as both teams are 7-6 with a 5-4 conference record. The winning team will have the edge in multiple important tiebreakers as well as their overall record.

The Steelers will be without starting QB Kenny Pickett as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that required surgery. That means QB Mitch Trubisky will be under center again this week. He did not have a great showing on Thursday Night Football last week against the New England Patriots, completing 22 of his 35 attempts for 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Trubisky talked all last week about wanting to be aggressive and wanting to be a reason this team makes the playoffs. So far, he has not delivered on that desire. He had the benefit of a longer week of preparation this time around and head coach Mike Tomlin said it is reasonable to expect him to be better because of it.

The Colts will be led by QB Gardner Minshew. They will also be missing a couple important pieces on their team. OT Braden Smith and RB Jonathan Taylor were ruled out on Thursday during the final practice report of the week.

Steelers Inactives No. 8 QB Kenny Pickett

No. 21 CB Darius Rush

No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland

No. 40 LB Blake Martinez

No. 60 T Dylan Cook

No. 92 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk