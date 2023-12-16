Steelers Vs. Colts 2023 Week Fifteen: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) vs. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET, December 16, 2023
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium (67,000) • Indianapolis, IN
Playing Surface: Field Turf
TV Coverage: NFL Network (national)
Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analysis), and Jamie Erdahl (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Colts -1.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games.
Pittsburgh are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Indianapolis.
Pittsburgh are 8-0 SU in their last 8 games against Indianapolis.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.
Pittsburgh are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games played in December.
Indianapolis are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Indianapolis’ last 8 games.
Indianapolis are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Indianapolis’ last 9 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Indianapolis’ last 7 games at home.
Indianapolis are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Indianapolis’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Indianapolis are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Indianapolis are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games played on a Saturday.
Indianapolis are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the favourite.
Steelers Injuries:
QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) – Out
G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) – Questionable
Colts Injuries
T Braden Smith (knee) – Out
RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) – Out
LB Segun Olubi (hip) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_dec_16_2023_at_indianapolis-colts_weekly_release
Game Capsule: