Steelers Vs. Colts 2023 Week Fifteen: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) vs. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET, December 16, 2023

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium (67,000) • Indianapolis, IN

Playing Surface: Field Turf

TV Coverage: NFL Network (national)

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analysis), and Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Colts -1.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games.

Pittsburgh are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh are 8-0 SU in their last 8 games against Indianapolis.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.

Pittsburgh are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games played in December.

Indianapolis are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Indianapolis’ last 8 games.

Indianapolis are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Indianapolis’ last 9 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Indianapolis’ last 7 games at home.

Indianapolis are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Indianapolis’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Indianapolis are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Indianapolis are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games played on a Saturday.

Indianapolis are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the favourite.

Steelers Injuries:

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) – Out

G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) – Questionable

Colts Injuries

T Braden Smith (knee) – Out

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) – Out

LB Segun Olubi (hip) – Questionable

Weather:

INDIANAPOLIS WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_16_2023_at_indianapolis-colts_weekly_release



Game Capsule: