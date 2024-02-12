The Terrible Podcast — Talking Super Bowl LVIII Recap, Steelers 2024 QB Room Specu-reports, Tom Arth Deep Dive & More

Season 14, Episode 89 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping Super Bowl LVIII, which took place on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nev., and resulted in the Kansas City Chiefs being crowned World Champions again after beating the San Francisco 49ers. We discuss several aspects of that game and main takeaways from it with offseason now officially underway.

How important is the quarterback position in the NFL and especially when it comes to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and the talent that he was surrounded by in 2023? We relate that topic to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their outlook at the quarterback position heading into the offseason.

On Sunday morning there was a national media report concerning veteran quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Ryan Tannehill. We break down those specu-reports and talk a little bit about contractual value when it comes to each player.

Last week, Steelers president Art Rooney II made some additional comments about the team potentially trading for a quarterback this offseason that Alex and I failed to recap during the Friday episode, so we make sure to rewind and do that in the Monday show. We also discuss what former Steelers DC Dick LeBeau told our own Scott Brown about Arthur Smith, the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Alex has now looked deeper into new Steelers QB coach Tom Arth since his hiring last week, so we go over what he now knows about him. We discuss what Arth brings to the Steelers’ quarterback room moving forward.

Will the Steelers win another Super Bowl in the next 15 years? We briefly hit that topic during this show. We also go over the early Super Bowl odds for the 2024 season in relation to the Steelers.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 78-minute episode and we end it by answering several questions that we received from listeners of the show.

