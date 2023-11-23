‘Wish I Could Have Played For This Man My Whole Career’: Plaxico Burress Appreciates How Mike Tomlin Handles Himself

Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress spent just parts of two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers under the guidance of head Coach Mike Tomlin, yet the longtime Steelers’ head coach had such an impact on him, that he wishes he could have played for him his entire career.

Appearing on The Carton Show Wednesday, Burress expressed his admiration for Tomlin and his belief in his leadership style, especially coming off of the news that the Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, making a change rarely seen in-season from the franchise. Tuesday was an eventful day for the Steelers as Canada’s firing was announced in the morning, and then Tomlin had to face the music that afternoon with the media.

To his credit, Tomlin was front and center Tuesday, answering all the tough questions regarding the firing of Canada and what comes next for the Steelers offense. For Burress, the messaging from Tomlin to the media Tuesday was the same messaging he likely gave to the players, too.

“This is why you love Mike Tomlin. You never have to wonder where you are as a player, as a coach, because he’s always going to address issues to the point to where … there’s no misunderstanding about what he’s saying,” Burress said regarding Tomlin, according to audio via The Carton Show on YouTube. “And, you know what? I had an opportunity to play for Mike Tomlin for two years, and when I got to know him as a coach and as a person, I said to myself, no disrespect to all my coaches, I was like, ‘I wish I could have played for this man my whole career.’ Because that’s the effect that he has on you as a person and as a football player.

“And he’ll tell you, listen, we’re gentlemen, people are getting fired. People are losing their jobs. And we are in a performance-driven business. One man’s out the door. Maybe it’s not all his fault, but you know what? Everybody’s expendable at this point, and I’m telling you that is exactly what he’s telling his football team.”

Burress played for the Steelers in 2012 and 2013, coming back to help shore up the depth chart at receiver in the 2012 season after Jerricho Cotchery was injured. Then, Burress signed a one-year deal for the 2013 season but tore his rotator cuff in training camp and missed the entire season.

Still, he was around the Steelers that season and heard the day-to-day messages from Tomlin, which very clearly had an impact on him.

Now, with the Steelers going through some turmoil currently following the firing of Canada, now putting themselves under even further scrutiny after the coaching change, Tomlin’s leadership inside the room becomes all the more important. That started with his words to the media Tuesday, and undoubtedly continued Wednesday with the players returning to the facility after Tuesday’s day off.

The Steelers aren’t getting the results they desire offensively, that much is clear. It’s a results-oriented business. One change has already been made on that side of the football. Everyone is under the spotlight now. That might sound harsh, but that’s what makes players love and respect Tomlin as Burress said. You know where you stand with Tomlin.

There’s no sugarcoating anything or beating around the bush. That’s how it should be. Tomlin has made a career off of doing just that.