‘We Just Gotta Be Prepared To Be Patient’: Tomlin Says Packers’ Defense Does A Great Job ‘Keeping A Lid On It’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, they will face a defense that appears to be heading into the contest at less than full strength.

On the final injury report before game time, the Packers listed LB Quay Walker and CB Jaire Alexander as doubtful to play in the game, meaning that the Packers will have to try and stop Pittsburgh’s offense without two of their top defenders in the lineup. Still, head coach Mike Tomlin sees the Packers still putting up a tough test defensively tomorrow when the ball is kicked off in Acrisure Stadium, telling Bob Pompeani on The Mike Tomlin Show that he expects his former coworker to have that unit ready to play despite missing some of their best players.

“You know, we just gotta be prepared to be patient,” Tomlin said to Pompeani on The Mike Tomlin Show which aired on the Steelers’ YouTube page. “They do a really good job of keeping a lid on it. They got good players at all levels, but the schematic approach I know, and I worked with Joe Barry, their coordinator. Very sound fundamentally. He’s not gonna give anything cheap up. And so, we gotta be prepared to operate and put together drives.”

The Green Bay Packers may be without Alexander on Sunday, but their pass defense has been the strength of the unit this season, ranking ninth against the pass compared to 23rd against the run. They have been getting it done with several lesser known faces like CB Carrington Valentine, a seventh-round pick out Kentucky who has earned a starting job and hasn’t looked back, posting a low completion percentage when targeted as well as several pass deflections. S Rudy Ford could be back for the game after missing last week while Jonathan Owens and Anthony Johnson Jr. also provide depth on the backend.

Hell of a day from Carrington Valentine. They threw in his direction 7 times. 0 completions. 1 OPI. The Rams had -10 net yards when trying to throw his way. Not bad. pic.twitter.com/LXjwtBSvPu — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) November 6, 2023

DC Joe Barry coached with Tomlin in Tampa Bay, serving as the linebackers coach when Tomlin coached the defensive backs. Barry has implemented a defense that protects against deep shots from opposing passing games, but allows shorter completions underneath, keeping a lid on top as they attempt to not get beat deep.

Pittsburgh can try to attack Green Bay vertically with WR George Pickens on Sunday, but Tomlin is expecting Green Bay to make them drive the length of the field to put points on the board. Having Alexander out could prompt Pittsburgh to test Green Bay’s unproven secondary down the field, but to keep the offense humming, QB Kenny Pickett and his weapons will have to make the plays on possession downs to move the sticks and keep the offense on schedule against Green Bay’s defense.