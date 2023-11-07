Watch: The Depot 180 — November 7 — Episode 367

Episode 367 — Nov. 7, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a little extra time to recover after their Thursday Night Football game before hosting the Green Bay Packers this upcoming Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. In today’s episode, I discuss the Steelers’ injuries and the next man up at inside linebacker following the season-ending injury to Cole Holcomb. I also talk the possible return of Minkah Fitzpatrick, the George Pickens drama, and Matt Canada back on the sidelines.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.