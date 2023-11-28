Watch: The Depot 180 — November 28 — Episode 372

Episode 372 — Nov. 28, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sudnay afternoon. While the Cardinals are just 2-10 on the season, it is important for the Steelers to not overlook this team. They did beat the high-flying Dallas Cowboys earlier in the season, afterall. They also got their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray, back in the lineup which can be dangerous as he continues rounding into form. In today’s episode, I preview some of the matchup with the Cardinals. I also talk about Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference including injury updates before touching on a pair of former Steelers that are semifinalists for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.