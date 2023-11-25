Watch: The Depot 180 — November 24 — Episode 371

Episode 371 — Nov. 24, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an important game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With a win, their playoff chances will be well over 70 percent, but with a loss that plummets all the way to the 30 percent range. The offensive and defensive coordinators spoke to the media on Thursday, which means we got to hear from Eddie Faulkner as the interim OC for the first time. In today’s episode I discuss the coordinator comments, the injuries for both teams in the upcoming game, and some new additions at inside linebacker.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.