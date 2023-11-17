Watch: The Depot 180 — November 17 — Episode 369

Episode 369 — Nov. 17, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the most crucial stretch of their season with back-to-back AFC North divisional matchups, but circumstances have changed. Both Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow are now out for the season with injuries. In today’s episode, I discuss the surpising news and how it could effect the Steelers’ playoff chances moving forward. I also discuss Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting for the Browns and the injury situation for the Steelers entering Week Eleven’s game.

