Watch: The Depot 180 — November 14 — Episode 368

Episode 368 — Nov. 14, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out of their Week Ten matchup victorious against the Green Bay Packers. Now at 6-3, I discuss how the Steelers have continued finding ways to win despite another lackluster performance by Kenny Pickett. I also discuss Pickett’s interceptionless streak, Kwon Alexander’s injury and the next men up, and the key factors that led to victory.

