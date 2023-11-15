Watch: Special Teams Is Just One Big Car Crash (And The Steelers-Packers Game Proves It)

Bringing you guys another video today. We haven’t talked much about special teams this season and wanted to correct that here. While not looking at any one specific moment that changed the game, it shouldn’t be forgotten how violent special teams can be. It can have some of the most physical and nasty collisions in football, even as the NFL attempts to legislate out some of its most intense hits.

Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers is a great example of that. We look through a bunch of clips showing moments that make you wince and wonder how no one got seriously hurt.

As always, thank you for watching.

