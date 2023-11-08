Watch: S Damontae Kazee, LB Elandon Roberts Make Key Stops To Beat Titans

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at two key stops on the same drive by S Damontae Kazee and LB Elandon Roberts. With the score tied at 13 late in the third quarter, these two saved Derrick Henry touchdowns and forced Tennessee to settle for a field goal.

They’re forgotten plays but key ones in a hard-fought win that pushed Pittsburgh to 5-3 and kept the Steelers in the thick of the AFC North race.

