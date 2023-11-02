Watch: Najee Harris Caps Impressive Steelers Opening Drive With 10-Yard TD

Turns out, maybe all that was needed for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense was bringing offensive coordinator Matt Canada down to the sideline.

Opening up the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers put together one of their best drives of the season, marching 78 yards in 10 plays with third-year running back Najee Harris capping it with a powerful 10-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Steelers an early 7-0 lead.

The Steelers showed quite a bit on the opening drive, establishing a bit of a running game with Harris and Jaylen Warren, while Pickett hit wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a pair of big gains, and converted an early third down to Allen Robinson II, getting the offense in rhythm.

The Steelers nearly torpedoed their opening drive as rookie right tackle Broderick Jones — making his first career start at the position and second start of his career with the Steelers — was called for an ineligible man downfield penalty, putting the Steelers in a 1st and 15. But the Steelers were able to get out of it and cashed in on the opening drive, doing something they have rarely done in the Canada era: score an opening-drive touchdown.

On the drive, Pickett was 5-for-7 for 62 yards, hooking up with Johnson twice for 32 yards. Harris had two carries for 14 yards and powered his way into the end zone from 10 yards out. Steelers lead this one early on primetime, 7-0.