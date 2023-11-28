Watch: Four Things The Steelers Changed After Firing Matt Canada

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense in its first game after firing former OC Matt Canada, replacing him with Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan. With an improved performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, we take a look at four areas where the offense made changes: in personnel, use of motion, concepts, and pass distribution.

The Steelers certainly did not dramatically alter their offense. Don’t think that they did. But there were tweaks and certainly a new feel under the team’s interim group. Longer video today, 25 minutes, and hopefully you enjoy it.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.