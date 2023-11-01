Watch: Don’t Blame Matt Canada For Steelers’ Struggles Against Jaguars

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down the issues that led to the Pittsburgh Steelers scoring only 10 points in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While OC Matt Canada has been criticized throughout the year, he called a fine game against the Jags. The problem was repeated execution failures by the offense. We go through issues with the offensive line, receivers, and quarterback.

