Watch: CB Joey Porter Jr. Locks Down DeAndre Hopkins Thursday Night

Bringing you guys a film review with the All-22 from last night’s Pittsburgh Steelers win posted. One of the keys to the 20-16 victory was eliminating Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins in the second half. After racking up four receptions for 60 yards in the 30 minutes, he was held without a catch the rest of the way.

Much of that was thanks to rookie CB Joey Porter Jr., who asked and was allowed to shadow Hopkins throughout most of the game. While he was penalized a handful of times, Porter also took Hopkins away with tight press-man coverage. We go through several examples of it below.

