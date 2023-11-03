Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers vs. Titans

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 9 vs Tennessee Titans

1. 60 or 70 – After seeing Kenny Pickett five days ago, I felt there was no chance he would play on a short week. He was wearing extra protection on his ribs, and I would guess he was about 60 to 70 percent in the game. His throwing motion was not what it normally is, and he sailed some throws early. In the second half, I think he threw just two balls more than five yards downfield and one of those was a throw away. He wasn’t great but he did enough and more importantly he toughed it out. That stuff doesn’t go unnoticed by teammates. Give him credit for his toughness.

2. 9 to Start, 17 to Finish – The referees decided to set the tone early. They weren’t going to allow any tomfoolery to happen on their watch. Nine, count them, nine accepted penalties in the first quarter! Over the last two games we have seen just about every type of penalty there is in the rulebook called. Some are obvious and need to be called. Some are calls that could go either way. Let those go early but let the offending player know. “I let you get away with that one. The next one gets called.” Seventeen total accepted penalties in the game. So many stoppages make the game difficult to watch.

3. Drive Extender – Since I’m on the subject of penalties. The referees have the opportunity to extend literally any drive they want with the illegal contact penalty. Covering a receiver at any level can be tough but at the NFL level it’s ridiculously hard. There is going to be contact at the top of the route. If the contact isn’t egregiously affecting the route of the receiver let it go. Five yards and an automatic first down on a seven-yard throw on 3rd and 15 is ridiculous. Too many drives are extended by these calls.

4. Smashmouth-ish – Don’t look now but the Steelers ran the ball well. The combo of Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris combined for 157 rushing yards. Warren averaged eight yards per carry. They each had a run for over 20 yards. Was it the addition of Broderick Jones at right tackle? Maybe. Tennessee was in the top half of the league when it came to fewest rushing yards allowed this season so it’s not like it was a bad run defense. I felt the Steelers had to run with Pickett less than 100 percent and they stepped up. Nice to see.

5. That Little Extra Goes a Long Way – This team is still giving up too many yards after contact. There are too many runs that the opposing team finishes getting two, three, four extra yards. The tackling is not only poor but it’s also late. There was a play that Titan’s receiver Kyle Philips caught over the middle. After the catch he braced for contact. It didn’t come because two Steelers defenders had stopped about two yards away rather than playing through the ball. Philips turned and split the defenders for four more yards. Run through the ball. Keep your legs churning. There are so many hidden yards that this defense allows.

6. Side Peace – Matt Canada had better make sure he put in his order of cold weather gear because he’s not going back up to the booth. Other than some questionable run calls in the red zone he called a good game. He had been better the last game and a half and being on the sideline he seemed to have a better feel. He seemed more involved, showing more emotion and having a better connection with the flow of the game. There was almost a peaceful vibe and camaraderie among the offense to this game.

7. Screened Calls – In recent games, this defense had been torn up by screen plays. There was no recognition, and everyone was running toward the quarterback hoping for the sack that never came. Last week they were a little better. Keeanu Benton showed good recognition on three of four screens versus Jacksonville. This week they showed much improvement and, yes, having Cam Heyward back helped, but other players were on top of it as well. Good to see them improving a flaw that other teams had been exploiting.

8. Mentally Soft – No words can affect you. It’s not possible. Unless you allow them to affect you. We all have control over how we react. Last week the team was baited into unsportsmanlike penalties or called for taunting on multiple occasions that cost the team. This week Jones getting an unsportsmanlike penalty after the play that just gave you the lead late in the game is completely unacceptable. Teams will see this and use this. They will try every week, especially at important points in the game. Block it out. Walk away. Laugh at them. Ask them if they’re okay. Do not retaliate. Don’t hurt your team because you were mentally soft.

9. Where Have you Gone, Cris Carter? – The folks who are older like me will remember him. For you younger readers, Cris Carter was a receiver for 16 years from 1987-2002. One of the traits that Carter did so extremely well was catching the ball and getting his feet down. The key was he would catch the ball, get his feet down and fall to the ground so his feet would stay down. Receivers today are so intent on staying on their feet so they can run an additional 10 yards and flaunt themselves for the camera that they forget the important part. George Pickens must, must, must get his feet down. He cost his team four points because he didn’t toe tap. Get the second foot down, score the touchdown and fall if you must. Then you can do whatever your heart desires.

10. Kicker Quandary – Here is my question of confusion this week. Can a kicker be called for a false start on a field goal/extra-point attempt? I’ll have to go back and confirm but it looked like Nick Folk moved forward prior to the snap on the field goal before halftime. If called it would have cost the Titans five yards and might not have made a difference on the follow up kick. But it could have. I have seen kickers move before but never have seen it called.