Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers vs. Packers

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.
Regular Season Week 10 vs Green Bay Packers
1. I Think Yogi Was Right – “It’s deja vu all over again” is a well-known quote attributed to Yogi Berra and from the first drive that is how it felt today. After the first three plays (run over right guard, short pass left, short pass right), I thought, “Were those the same plays they ran last week?” They were not. Last week it was run over left guard, short throw right, short throw right. Way different. And then the game ended the same way as last week with a goal-line interception. Very similar games, both four-point wins. Weird. The offense was better, and it is a win. I’m looking forward to the week the entire team plays its “A” game.
2. The Right Decision – For the second week Broderick Jones got the start at right tackle. Now adding one player to a group of five should not fix all the running issues the team had prior to Week Nine. However, after 166 rushing yards last week and 205 yards this week maybe it did fix it. A team that was searching for an identity has chosen its identity. Downhill running. I love seeing offensive linemen pumped up after big runs. Add in the offensive line has allowed one sack the last two weeks. One change has made a big difference in the offense the last two weeks and that bodes well for the near future.
3. Foote Ball – Maybe it’s the block numbers (which should be worn always) that gave me a feeling of nostalgia. But watching Elandon Roberts had me thinking of Larry Foote circa 2005. With the linebacker room shrinking weekly, Roberts had himself a monster game. It started with blowing up not one but two offensive linemen on a play to make a tackle. He made two huge plays on screen passes in the third quarter that probably saved a touchdown. He also had a pass break up late in that quarter in the red zone. He is the physical downhill backer the team has been missing since Vince Williams. Old school.
4. Receiver’s Role – As a team that wants to run the ball the wide receiver’s role will be diminished. Over the last two games Diontae Johnson and George Pickens have the same number of total combined targets as Conner Heyward, Jaylen Warren, and Najee Harris (22). Seeing fewer targets, I believe, will start to wear on the receivers. They want the ball, it’s in their DNA. That doesn’t mean they can’t help in other ways. Johnson was able to draw a defensive pass interference and a holding call. Pickens and Allen Robinson II did well blocking on the second level. Winning helps, but the Steelers need to make sure they feed the receivers as well.
5. Pick It Up – Kenny Pickett is playing, well, badly. He had three throws that were nearly intercepted. He had a ball that wobbled out of his hand and looked like it went backwards. The only ball I can remember being over the middle was late in the fourth quarter that was called back on a penalty. It’s not apples to apples but C.J. Stroud has 14 touchdowns in nine starts. Sam Howell has 15 in 10 starts. Pickett has 13 in 20 starts. This team has good, young receivers. If he doesn’t step it up the next eight games, other options need to be considered next season.
6. Hell Benton – Pressure up the middle is so important to the pass rush. Taking away the quarterback’s option to step up throws off the offensive timing and forces throws earlier than the offense would like. Getting Keeanu Benton in the second round it going to turn out to be one of the biggest steals of the 2023 NFL Draft. Statistically, this was his most productive game, and that is just against the run. He consistently added pressure up the middle, had two QB hits, and got his first pass deflection. And honestly, he only has one successful pass rush move right now with a club/swim. This dude is going to be really good.
7. Rush to Judgement – I literally just groaned thinking about choosing to write about this situation. The pass defense. When the Steelers go man coverage everyone except Joey Porter, Jr. is extremely susceptible to getting beat deep. When they played zone coverage Sunday, there were huge, ginormous gaps in the defense. There was considerable confusion in the defensive backfield. We are nine games deep, fellas. Let’s get it together. And why was Darius Rush inactive? He was solid last week. Minkah Fitzpatrick can’t get back soon enough.
8. Everybody Gets a Turn – Speaking of that defensive backfield, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin did mix it up, especially in the fourth quarter. To try to counter the poor coverage he started blitzing defensive backs. On at least one occasion I saw Porter, Elijah Riley, Chandon Sullivan (who knocked down a pass) and Patrick Peterson all rush the quarterback. Some throws were forced early, others changed the arm angle from the quarterback. Mixing up who was coming is just confusing enough to hopefully disrupt the passer.
9. It’s Been a While – Injuries have hit the defense hard in recent weeks with four of the Steelers’ top five tacklers getting knocked out of the games. Other guys need to pick up the slack. Guys like T.J. Watt? With all he does for this team it’s kind of difficult to expect more from him. I wonder if he made a conscious decision or maybe it was suggested to him that they need more stops from him with so many defenders out. Going into this game he was averaging 2.75 tackles per game. He had eight total tackles. The last time he had eight tackles in a game was Week Eight in 2018.
10. Time To Shine – Call it what you want. Surprising. Smoke and mirrors. Unbelievable. They are all acceptable. This team has been outgained in every game and has six wins. The Steelers sit in second place in the toughest division in football. And the next two games are Cleveland and Cincinnati. Not easy by any means but if they win those two, they can separate themselves from those two teams. The offense has looked better but hasn’t hit its stride. Now is the time. They defense has been resilient but needs to be better. Now’s the time. If the Steelers can get to 8-3 and be two games up on them AND 4-0 in the division that would be huge at the end of the season.