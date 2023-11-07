Tomlin’s Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (Nov. 7th)

Something new we’re doing for Steelers Depot. Every Tuesday is a Tomlin Tuesday, his noon press conference outlining what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. With the Steelers playing on Thursday Night this week, today became a Tomlin Monday. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post. A one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T had to say.

And if you want to hear the full press conference, hop on over to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ YouTube channel by clicking the link here.

Steelers’ Run Game Key

In a recap of the team’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans last Thursday, Mike Tomlin pointed to the Steelers’ 166 yards rushing as a key factor in not only propelling the offense but keeping Titans stud RB Derrick Henry on the sideline.

“Our running game was big. It was big because it minimized the running game of Henry and minimized their time of possession and things of that nature. The things that they do in terms of how they construct victory.”

Henry finished the game with 75 yards, a touchdown, and a long of 15 yards. A good game, no doubt, but not the takeover performance he’s been known for.

Tomlin Praises Packers WR

File this one away for when Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed becomes a free agent. Tomlin lavished praise on the rookie during his press conference, saying he was high on Reed in this year’s draft.

“Really liked their young slot out of Michigan State. Thought he was the most complete interior or slot receiver in this past draft. And I think the trajectory of his play kind of illustrates that.”

Reed was a do-it-all athlete in college with size and athleticism to play inside or out, though most projected him as an NFL slot receiver. Drafted by the Packers in the second round, he’s caught 23 passes for 333 yards and three scores this season, though his production has waned in recent weeks. He’s also returned seven punts for a healthy 11.4 yard average. He is one of the Packers’ top receivers as their young offense looks to build off their 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

Dan Moore Jr. Much Better At Left Tackle

Though Pittsburgh has toyed with repping OT Dan Moore Jr. on the right side, including giving him some snaps there in training camp, Mike Tomlin said his real home is as an NFL left tackle.

“He is significantly better at left than he is at right.”

It’s why Broderick Jones was tasked to flip and replace Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle for the Titans game. And it sounds like Jones will get another chance there against the Packers, though Mike Tomlin did not definitively tip his hand in either direction.