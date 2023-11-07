Mike Tomlin Downplays George Pickens’ Frustrations: ‘It’s A Non-Issue, A Pebble In My Shoe’

Second-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens certainly raised some eyebrows Friday and Saturday with some of social media activity, sharing a cartoon and writing “free me” after having just two catches for minus-one yard in the 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

It became a major story over the weekend, but for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the social media activity and the frustrations from Pickens are a “non-issue” and a “pebble in my shoe,” meaning nothing they are concerned about — at all.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Tomlin quickly and effectively shot down the Pickens social media activity and frustrations, stating that the focus is on the matchup with the Green Bay Packers Sunday and that he wants guys who want the football at the receiver position.

“Heck yeah, man, he expresses frustration all the time, man. He wants to be significant. He wants to be a reason why we’re successful. Y’all don’t begrudge that. I want guys who want the football. I want guys who want to be central reasons why we’re successful. And so that’s a non-issue, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said to reporters regarding Pickens’ frustrations on the sideline, according to video via Steelers.com.

For the second straight week Pickens was largely a non-factor, while Diontae Johnson continued to see a lot of single coverage and went off against the Titans. That’s largely due to the work that Pickens did as the de facto WR1 with Johnson out of the lineup earlier in the season with an injury. During that time, Pickens had two 100-yard games and was a massive playmaker.

But with Johnson back, that has changed some and then led to the antics on the sideline Thursday night before then posting some concerning messages on social media.

Based on what he said publicly Tuesday, none of Pickens’ social media activity nor his frustration and body language are a concern. Of course, Tomlin has plenty of experience with emotional receivers in his time with the Steelers.

“Like breathing. It’s easy,” Tomlin said when asked about how he deals with a young, frustrated player, according to video via Steelers.com. “I know it’s a cute story for you guys, but it is a pebble in my shoe, to be quite honest with you, in terms of the things that I have to do in an effort to get this group ready to play this week. Our focus is on the Green Bay Packers and what we’re all gonna do in this football game. I can’t state it any plainer than that.

“It’s like reality television, the way you guys follow social media and write stories about it.”

Pickens’ posts, messaging and overall body language certainly were a talking point over the weekend, but that’s typically what comes with a young, talented receiver in today’s NFL. They are emotional, want the football and want to be great. You take the good with the bad. That’s what Tomlin seems to be doing, considering he has plenty of experience with it.