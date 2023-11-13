‘They’re Going To Slow Play This’: Chris Hoke Believes Steelers Aren’t Going To Rush S Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have rattled off two straight wins since losing S Minkah Fitzpatrick to a hamstring injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars over two weeks ago, getting crucial victories against the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers to keep their playoff hopes afloat. Having seen linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander go down in recent weeks, the hope is that Fitzpatrick can make it back soon to add much-needed playmaking, communication, and leadership back to the defense to make up for the losses they’ve seen at off-ball linebacker.

Speaking on the KDKA Nightly Sports Call Sunday night, former Steelers DT Chris Hoke said that if he had to guess, the Steelers are going to take their time on getting Fitzpatrick back on the field rather than forcing him out there before he is ready.

“Unless they fall apart in these next two games, they’re going to slow play this,” Hoke said regarding Fitzpatrick’s return. “They want Minkah to be around in December and January, rolling into the playoffs. You’re not going to force him into that lineup right now when he can have an opportunity to reinjure that hamstring. You can see him maybe holding out a little bit longer.”

Hamstring injuries are tricky when it comes to protocol to return to action. It’s so easy to aggravate a hamstring pull, meaning that players must slow play the rehab process to see the ailment actually get better and not rear its ugly head due to rushing back too soon. We saw that happen with TE Pat Freiermuth when he aggravated his hamstring injury suffered in Week Four against the Houston Texans. That prompted Pittsburgh to place him on IR for the next four games to properly recover without the chance to be rushed back too quickly.

We saw them go through this procedure with WR Diontae Johnson, who was placed on IR after suffering a hamstring injury in Week One against the San Francisco 49ers. Allowing him the time to come back healthy for Pittsburgh in Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams, he was able to make an instant impact upon his return.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said last Tuesday in his press conference that Fitzpatrick is progressing in his rehab but didn’t say to what extent or if he would be ready to play this past Sunday. Perhaps another week will be enough as Fitzpatrick gives it two full weeks to recover. But should the Steelers want to play it safe with their star safety, we may see Fitzpatrick sit out another week against the Cleveland Browns and return for their Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.