The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns Recap, Play Of Pickett, Warren Kudos, Harris Comments, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 51 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday and how it was a winnable game at the end of it.

Before going into our breakdown of the Steelers’ Sunday loss, Alex and I quickly go over the Saturday transactions made by the team in addition to recapping the pregame inactive list. We also discuss the one injury that we know about from Sunday’s game.

It sounds like the Steelers will be signing veteran ILB Myles Jack this week and possibly free agent DB Eric Rowe as well. We go over that latest news regarding those two players on this Monday.

As you would expect, Alex and I dive deep into recapping the Steelers’ loss to the Browns. We start on offense and talk about the poor play of QB Kenny Pickett, especially on third downs. We make sure to give Steelers RB Jaylen Warren kudos for his play on Sunday. We discuss several individual plays from Sunday’s game on the offensive side of the ball and make sure to recap how poor the final two possessions were.

We move on to discuss the play of the Steelers’ defense against the Browns and how that unit did enough to secure a win. We do, however, talk a little about the final game-winning field goal that the unit allowed. We go over the play of several individual players on defense.

Special teams play versus the Browns is discussed later in this show, albeit briefly.

Steelers RB Najee Harris had quite a bit to say after the Sunday loss, so we dive into his comments and how concerning they were.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 87-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

