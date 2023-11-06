The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Recent News, Josh Dobbs, AFC North, Pickens Attitude, Pickett Evaluation, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 45 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex and I quickly talk about the game that Minnesota Vikings QB Josh Dobbs had on Sunday.

Every team in the AFC North won in Week Nine so Alex and I make sure to go over the state of the division entering Week 10.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Monday morning, so we discuss that news in addition to a few fines that NFL handed down to players over the weekend related to Week Eight action.

Is Steelers WR George Pickens a distraction right now due to his attitude? Is he going to be a problem for the team moving forward and will he ultimately see a second contract in Pittsburgh? Alex and I dive into all of the questions and more related to Pickens.

We have now hit the 20-game mark for Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, so Alex and I take time in this episode to evaluate him and go over the good, bad, and ugly related to his overall play. We attempt to rank Pickett leaguewide as part of an exercise and look ahead at what is next for him as he attempts to show he can become a long-term franchise quarterback in Pittsburgh.

Alex and I make sure to mix in some All-22 talk related to the Steelers Week Nine win on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans with most of that talk being related to the offensive side of the football.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 107-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

