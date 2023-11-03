‘T.J.’s Gonna Break All My Records:’ J.J. Watt Confident His Little Brother Will Surpass His Career Accolades

Last night, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt had a chance to surpass his brother J.J. Watt for the second-most sacks all-time in a player’s first 100 games. Watt’s played in 94 career games after last night, and registered his 87th sack, meaning he needs just one more in the next five games to pass his older brother.

In Week 9, #Steelers T.J. Watt (86 sacks) – appearing in his 94th career game vs. Tennessee – can surpass his brother J.J. WATT (87.5 sacks) for second-most sacks by a player in his first 100 career games since 1982, when the sack became an official statistic. Reggie White (105) — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 2, 2023

The two are behind former Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers DE Reggie White, and J.J. told the Amazon broadcast pregame that it’s special company to be in. He also said he thinks that T.J. is going to break all his records.

“We grew up in Wisconsin, so Reggie White is a very, very big deal to us. So anytime we see our two names in anywhere near the stratosphere of Reggie White, we literally just kind of get chills and we’re in awe and we’re so thankful and grateful to be in the position we’re in,” J.J. Watt said. “T.J.’s gonna break all my records. He’s gonna break every single one, it’s just a matter of when, and I’m very happy for him.”

"T.J. is going to break all of my records."@JJWatt knows that little bro @_TJWatt is coming for him!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/pFjACF02eT — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 2, 2023

J.J. Watt is one of the most prolific defenders in recent football history, winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and logging 114.5 career sacks in his 12-year career. Through six-and-a-half seasons, T.J. already has tied the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5, and he has a Steelers’ record 87 sacks, a number that’s going to continue to grow. There’s little doubt that, barring injury, the younger Watt will become the family leader in career sacks, something that seemed unlikely when Pittsburgh selected him 30th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

It’s all love between the two, with J.J. constantly tweeting support for T.J. and even attending Pittsburgh’s win on Thursday Night at Acrisure Stadium, a game in which T.J. could’ve passed him for the most sacks in their first 100 games. J.J.’s career was hampered by injuries, and while T.J. did suffer a partially torn pectoral last year, he’s seemed to avoid the poor injury luck that’s plagued his brother.

If he can stay healthy, he’s going to remain one of the best pass rushers in football and one of the best players in football. He’s a true asset to the Steelers and it’s been cool to watch his brother support him along the way as T.J. looks to rack up the same Hall of Fame-level accolades as J.J.

And beyond.