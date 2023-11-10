Steelers Work Out Four Safeties Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out four safeties on Friday, those being Nico Bolden, Tyler Coyle, Tyree Gillespie and Keidron Smith. NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reported the news.

Pittsburgh had pre-draft interest in Smith, as they met with him at the Senior Bowl. The Kentucky product spent time with the Miami Dolphins, who signed him as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the Washington Commanders practice squad but was waived on October 9. An Ole Miss transfer, Smith ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at Kentucky’s Pro Day on March 24. He measured in at 6020 and 210 pounds.

Coyle was an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 out of Purdue. He began his collegiate career at UConn before transferring to play for the Boilermakers, where he played in three games. Coyle got run Dallas, but was waived by the team on August 29. In 2021, Coyle played 35 special teams snaps and 16 snaps on defense, while last season he played 21 special teams snaps and 21 defensive snaps. He had a 4.41 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and 11’01” broad jump, with a 4.31 20-yard shuttle. He measured in at 6004 and 209 pounds at Purdue’s Pro Day in 2021.

Gillespie was a fourth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he was traded to the Tennessee Titans on August 16, 2022. Since then, Gillespie has bounced around a bit, also spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and most recently with the Houston Texans. Houston waived/injured the Missouri product on August 23 before releasing him on September 1. Gillespie played in 11 games with the Raiders and three with the Jaguars, logging eight tackles in his career, mostly on special teams. He has 178 career special teams snaps, with 150 of those coming in 2021. He’s also played 13 defensive snaps.

Gillespie received a Combine invite but did not participate. He measured at 5116 and 207 pounds at Missouri’s Pro Day, running a 4.43 40-yard dash. He has the highest pedigree of any player Pittsburgh worked out.

Bolden was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State by the Carolina Panthers, but was waived in May. He hasn’t had another opportunity since. At Kent State’s Pro Day back in March, he measured at 6033 and 208 pounds with a 4.44 40-yard dash. He also ran the three-cone drill in 7.04 and had a 10’7″ broad jump.

Pittsburgh is clearly looking for more safety depth with Minkah Fitzpatrick currently down with a groin injury. We’ll know in the coming days, likely next week, if any of the safeties impressed Pittsburgh enough to latch on, likely with the practice squad.