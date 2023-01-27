Kentucky DB Keidron Smith Met With Steelers, Set To Compete At The Senior Bowl

With the pre-draft process underway, several college all-star showcases are taking place over the next several weeks to highlight numerous college prospects for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

While the East/West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl will draw the most attention on the national stage, several draft prospects have been turning heads at the smaller showcases. One of those names is Kentucky DB Keidron Smith who has been a standout all week at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He has met with several NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

DB Keidron Smith (Kentucky) met with a long list of teams at NFLPA including the Commanders, Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, Falcons, and Steelers, per source. A standout all week, he’ll also compete at the Senior Bowl. 6020, 203v. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 27, 2023

Smith’s play during practices at the Colligate Bowl has been enough to give him the nod to head to Mobile, Alabama next week to participate in the Senior Bowl according to Fowler. Smith is a verified 6’2, 203lb and has ample playing experience during his time in college. A fifth-year senior, Smith started his playing career with Ole Miss before transferring to Kentucky this past season, playing in 60 career games with starts at cornerback and safety.

He has played all over the defensive backfield, playing on the boundary, in the slot, at strong safety in the box, and deep in the backfield as a post safety. For his career, Smith has totaled 269 career tackles, 26 pass breakups, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Smith is likely a Day Three pick at this stage of the draft process but could boost his stock with a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl as well as answering questions surrounding his athleticism at the Combine and his Pro Day. Given Pittsburgh’s needs at CB and S, Smith should be a name to watch throughout the spring.