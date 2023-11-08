Steelers Week Ten Wednesday Injury Report: Two Players Don’t Practice, Two Others Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. After Wednesday’s practice, the team looks to be in pretty good shape. Not practicing today were FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and NT Montravius Adams (ankle). Limited Wednesday were LB Elandon Roberts (knee) and DL Cam Heyward (groin).

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring)

NT Montravius Adams (Ankle)

Limited

LB Elandon Roberts (Knee)

DL Cam Heyward (Groin)

A look at player injuries & practice participation for Week 10. @UPMCSportsMed — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 8, 2023

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin didn’t rule out FS Minkah Fitzpatrick for the weekend. But media reports and the tea leaves of Tomlin’s comments, saying the team would look at Fitzpatrick’s status later in the week, suggests he’s more likely to sit this game out than play. Perhaps he can get healthy for the Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

“Minkah is improving. We’ll see what the week holds for him and see if there’s a potential for availability at the latter part of the week,” Tomlin said yesterday.

Nose tackle Montravius Adams injured his ankle on the first snap of Thursday’s win over the Tennessee Titans and exited after the following play. Rookie nose tackle Keeanu Benton shined in relief, making it unclear who would start this weekend if Adams is available.

Heyward is likely just being taken care of early in the week, even if it might look alarming to see him show back up on the injury report with the groin that caused him to miss the first chunk of the season. Roberts was not named by Tomlin during his Tuesday presser, though his name should be kept an eye on in tomorrow’s report. He is expected to have an increased role with LB Cole Holcomb out with a season-ending knee injury.

The Steelers and Packers kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.