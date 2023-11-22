Steelers Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report: George Pickens Doesn’t Practice, Minkah Fitzpatrick Remains Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Though typical for a Wednesday, five players did not practice: OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Patrick Peterson (rest), WR George Pickens (shin), CB Levi Wallace (rest), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), and DL Cam Heyward (rest).

Limited in today’s practice were CB James Pierre (shoulder), NT Montravius Adams (ankle), and OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring).

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

CB Patrick Peterson (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

CB Levi Wallace (rest)

WR George Pickens (shin)

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)

Limited

CB James Pierre (shoulder)

OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring)

NT Montravius Adams (ankle)

The good news that is four of the six Steelers who failed to practice Wednesday were due to rest, not injury. Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick has not returned to action. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said that Fitzpatrick was “working hard” to return and remained optimistic about their chances to suit up. Fitzpatrick has been out since injuring his hamstring early in the Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittsburgh’s dealt with a list of safety injuries, also losing Keanu Neal (rib) and Elijah Riley (ankle) over the last two weeks. If Fitzpatrick can’t play this weekend, Damontae Kazee and Trenton Thompson will start.

Pickens’ production has fallen off over the last month, the second-year man not topping more than 45 yards in a game since Week Eight. We’ll check his status on tomorrow’s report to get an idea of how serious the injury might be.

It’s good to see Adams return to practice for the first time in weeks. He injured his ankle on the Steelers’ first defensive snap in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans, leaving the game one play later. Adams has been replaced by rookie NT Keeanu Benton, who has performed admirably and figures to remain the team’s starting nose tackle even after Adams returns to the field.

Pittsburgh will release its next injury report tomorrow afternoon.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.