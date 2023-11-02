Steelers Vs. Titans: Inactives For Week 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week Nine Thursday night home game against the Tennessee Titans, and this week there are five players on it with the team back to carrying a 53-man roster.

This week, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, QB Mason Rudolph, OT Dylan Cook, DT Breiden Fehoko, and DL Armon Watts are the inactive players for the Steelers. Rudolph, however, is in uniform again as he has been given the emergency third-quarterback designation. This is the eighth time this season that has happened.

Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is inactive Thursday night due to an injury. This marks the first game this season that Fitzpatrick has missed due to injury.

As for Cook and Fehoko, it’s not a big surprise to see both inactive again in Week Nine. Both have only been active once so far this season and that was back in Week Five. Neither, however, saw playing time in that Week Five game.

Watts is inactive with Cameron Heyward back. CB Levi Wallace (foot) is active after ending the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week Nine vs. Titans:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

OT Dylan Cook

DT Breiden Fehoko

DL Armon Watts

Titans’ Inactive Players:

T Christopher Hubbard

CB Roger McCreary

QB Ryan Tannehill

DL Jaleel Johnson

WR Colton Dowell

LB Caleb Murphy