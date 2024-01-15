Steelers Vs. Bills: Inactives For Super Wild Card Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Super Wild Card Week Monday afternoon road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, and once again there are seven players on it for the 4:30 p.m. contest.

The emergency inactive third quarterback against the Bills is Mitch Trubisky, marking the second time this season that he has been on the inactive list. As expected, QB Mason Rudolph will start against the Bills, and he’ll be backed up once again by Kenny Pickett, who is active for the second time since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 13.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is inactive for the Monday playoff game against the Bills due to a knee injury sustained during the regular season finale. This will mark the first game this season that Watt has missed. He was officially ruled out for the Monday game on the team’s Friday injury report after failing to practice all week.

The Steelers’ other five Super Wild Card Week inactive players are all healthy scratches. They are T Dylan Cook, DL DeMarvin Leal, CB Darius Rush, ILB Blake Martinez, and S Elijah Riley.

The Steelers will have S Minkah Fitzpatrick and S Damontae Kazee back on Monday. Fitzpatrick had missed the past three games due to a knee injury while Kazee has been sidelined the last three games due to him being suspended.

The Steelers made a few transactions on Sunday, both of which were elevations from the practice squad. Elevated on Sunday from the practice squad were S Eric Rowe and LB Myles Jack, and both are active against the Bills.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Super Wild Card Week vs. Bills:

QB Mitch Trubisky (3rd QB)

OLB T.J. Watt

CB Darius Rush

OT Dylan Cook

ILB Blake Martinez

DL DeMarvin Leal

S Elijah Riley

Bills’ Inactive Players:

WR Gabe Davis

S Taylor Rapp

CB Rasul Douglas

LB Tyrel Dodson

T Alec Anderson

DE Kingsley Jonathan

DT Poona Ford