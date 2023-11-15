Steelers Re-Sign Breiden Fehoko To Practice Squad, Add Linebacker

Just a few days after waivingBreiden Fehoko from the 53-man roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed the veteran to the veteran defensive tackle to their practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

Along with the signing of Fehoko to the practice squad, the Steelers also announced the signing of linebacker Tyler Murray to the practice squad, filling the two holes on the 16-man practice squad that were created following the release of tight end Scotty Washington and offensive lineman Joey Fisher Tuesday afternoon.

Fehoko was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason as a free agent coming over from the Los Angeles Chargers. He was released ahead of the final cutdown deadline for the 53-man roster but was then re-signed to the practice squad. Then, he was soon signed to the 53-man roster but only dressed for one game, failing to log a snap for the Steelers before being waived.

His return to the practice squad gives the Steelers strong depth again on the defensive line as Cameron Heyward continues to work all the way back from groin surgery, while Montravius Adams is banged up with an ankle injury.

Murray, who checks in at 6001, 226 pounds, spent time in college at Troy, Charlotte and Memphis. He spent some time with the Cincinnati Bengals after being undrafted coming out of Memphis in the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in at Memphis in 2022, Murray started in all 13 games for the Tigers, recording 67 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. Prior to his time at Memphis, Murray was a two-year starter for Charlotte and was a team captain in 2021.

With Charlotte, Murray recorded 128 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five quarterback hurries, earning third-team All-Conference USA that season.

Prior to transferring to Charlotte in 2020, Murray started two seasons at Troy, recording 64 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, five pass breakups and one quarterback hurry with the Trojans.