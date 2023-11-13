Steelers’ Jaylen Warren Named One Of Week Ten’s Best Running Backs

The Pittsburgh Steelers won 23-19 in their Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. While the passing offense did very little in this game, the rushing attack more than made up for it with 205 total yards on the ground. The Steelers set their season-high in Week Nine with 166 rushing yards and followed it up by setting a new season-high in Week 10.
Jaylen Warren led the way with 101 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.7 per carry. He also scored a rushing touchdown and registered another two receptions for nine yards through the air. After being graded as one of Pro Football Focus’ top running backs in Week Nine, he is near the top of the list once again.
Warren’s 76.1 overall offensive grade from PFF was the fifth best at the position behind Ezekiel Elliot, Brian Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, and David Montgomery. As a pure rusher, he had the second highest grade at 87.4, trailing only Montgomery with an 88.4 rushing grade. This was the highest mark received by any Steelers’ offensive player in Week 10
When you stack up all of the advanced metrics as Brad Spielberger did above, Warren has been one of the best running backs in the league. This was Warren’s first career 100-yard rushing performance following last week where he had his first game with 100-plus yards from scrimmage. Warren was nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his efforts.
Warren was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State and showed flashes throughout his rookie season in 2022. Those flashes were enough to earn him the top backup spot behind Najee Harris, which has since developed into a nearly 50-50 split of touches.
He has already nearly matched his 2022 output with 582 all-purpose yards and there are still plenty of games remaining this season. He is currently on pace for 1,099 all-purpose yards, and it will likely be more since his usage has increased in recent weeks.
As for Harris, he had similar production to Warren, but was graded out as the 26th running back out of 36 graded.